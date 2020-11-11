More tributes paid to young dad Lenny

The family of Lenny Phillips say they have been overwhelmed by the huge number of tributes to him from loved ones, friends and co-workers.

Young dad Lenny, 25, sadly died following an accident on the A46 on 23rd October.

His partner Ella Heywood said: “We have been overwhelmed by the many tributes and messages of love and support that we’ve received and read in the press or on social media from the many people who knew Lenny.

“He truly was one in a million, always the first to help others. He was an incredible young man taken way too soon.

“Stories from the people whose lives he touched are testament to what an amazing man he was. These acts of kindness are keeping our spirits up at this incredibly sad and difficult time and will be shared with his young daughter Isla-Grace as she gets older so she too will know what a wonderful man her daddy was.”

Lenny doted on his 19-month-old daughter and the family say they are heartbroken she is not growing up with the love and support of her “amazing father”. They have set up a trust fund, which Isla-Grace will be given at age 25. It has so far raised more than £5,000.

Mum Ella added: “Lenny was a firm believer that you only get from this world what you put in. His work ethic was second to none and he would want Isla-Grace to be the same. That’s why it’s been agreed to hold the money until she’s old enough and has already started to make her mark in the world.”

To donate in Lenny’s memory visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lennythomasphillips

Lenny’s funeral will take place on 16th November at Stratford Cemetery.

More tributes:

Lenny Phillip’s (Lenny’s father)

“My dream son, by my side from boy to man. Was a pleasure watching him grow into an outstanding son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin. loyal honest caring loving and a fine sense of humour. Every task he set himself he conquered. Double marathons, commando training for Royal Marines, top bricky… His biggest achievement was becoming a dad to his princess Isla Grace. memories from of adventures in parks, holidays, playing pool and snooker theme parks and spending time with his Birmingham family, where he frequently stopped with his nanny Tina. My dream son love you forever son.”

Nanny Tina

“I remember when Lenny and Laura trapped the cat’s tail in a door… I went the shop told him to wait in the house when I came back Lenny was climbing out the window. He was so funny, lovely, polite. Love you Baby Len, you’ll always be in my heart.”

Auntie Tanya

“I would just like to say Baby Len was the nicest man you could ever meet. A friend to everyone and would do anything for you. If you needed to talk he was there to listen. He would walk into a room and light it up. He was always pranking someone! He loved a laugh, his laugh was contagious. I’ve never heard Len say a bad word about anyone. He never let anything stand in his way I can’t help but feel we’ve all been robbed.”

Louis Michell

“We met 13 years ago when we started school together. My first impression of you was ‘wow this kid is a bit of loose cannon and reckless’, but over time me and you became best friends. Thick as thieves ever since. You turned into the most kind, and honest human being the world has ever seen, I am so proud to consider you as family! Last year you supported me through my anxiety and depression, you helped me pull through. Not just me put you helped everyone. You constantly put yourself our there to be a friend in need. You have an amazing partner Ella and daughter Isla-Grace, I’ll be sure to tell her about our memories from school and beyond! You may be gone but never forgotten xx”

Liv Woodley

“It breaks my heart to have to be writing this… Some of my happiest childhood memories were from growing up with Lenny and Laura. Playing murderer in the dark, knock door run and sleepovers most weekends. I would do anything to turn back the clock and relive those years. Lenny was the kindest and most genuine person you could wish to meet; he did not have a bad bone in his body. Nobody deserves this kind of tragedy, but I cannot seem to make sense of how this could happen to somebody with a pure heart of gold. Isla-Grace was a true blessing, having her means there will always be a part of Lenny still here. Fly high Lenny you touched so many people’s hearts and will be missed beyond words. Sending you love all the way to heaven.”