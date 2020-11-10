Welcombe Radio hosts Armistice Day service for Stratford

WELCOMBE Radio will be broadcasting a short Act of Remembrance on Armistice Day tomorrow, Wednesday, jointly with Gaga UK.

They had hoped to hold a service at the Poppy Tree on the Bancroft, the special tree having been proposed by the radio station as part of Gaga’s Remembering Tree project – it was also supported by Herald readers.

The broadcast links in with Welcombe’s VE and VJ broadcasts earlier in the year with Escape Arts and Stratford Town Council.

The service will run from 10.30am-11.15 am and is led by Rev Paul Edmondson with poems and readings embracing a variety of nationalities and faiths, given by a number of people including Mayor of Stratford Cllr Tony Jackson. There will also be music leading up to the two minute silence and interviews with veterans.