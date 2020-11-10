Councillor clarifies position over Meon Vale wood

Meon Vale woodland has been promised the support of Quinton councillor Edward Fitter, in whose ward the threatened 35-acre site sits.

Cllr Fitter, who is a Conservative and vice-chair of Stratford District Council, was widely reported as abstaining and declining to comment during last month’s LibDem amendment proposal to withdraw the woodlands from the council’s site allocation plan.

The amendment was designed to thwart plans by developer St Modwen to build up to 300 homes within the woodland. The proposal was voted down by 20 votes to 14. However, Cllr Fitter told the Herald that he was advised to abstain from the vote by the council’s monitoring officer due to a clash of interests.

He clarified this position ahead of the proposal, which also meant it was inappropriate for him to speak. Cllr Fitter said the campaign to save Meon Vale woodland had his wholehearted support.

He added: “I am 26 years old and have used the woodland walk for many years. It is my vision that the woodland is there for the community for the rest of my life and generations after me. Achieving this is going to be a long process and last Monday’s council was not the moment.

“Since then, I have acted swiftly and organised meetings with the fantastic woodland subcommittee, councillors and officers.”

Following the vote defeat, the site is now allocated for potential development but will go to public consultation, which runs from today, Thursday, to 18th December and can be found on the council website.

Cllr Fitter said: “It’s really important we focus our energy on the consultation. I am talking to a wide range of stakeholders and encouraging them to support our cause. “I’ll be calling for the Meon Vale woodland to be removed from the site allocation plan and for the site to be protected.”

