Remembering Matilda a decade after it opened

Matilda The Musical made its premiere at Stratford ten years ago to this very day (9th December) 2020.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, with book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda The Musical is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Here at Herald arts I can recall taking my then three-year-old Mery to see it, her first visit to the RSC. It was unlike her to sit in one place for very long, let alone through a two-and-a-half hour show, but she sat mesmerised throughout – barely speaking a word, she just gawped. We’ve seen Matilda three more times since, but that first time was pretty darned unbeatable.

What are your memories of the 2010? What made it great? Who did you go and see it with? Who was your favourite character? Favourite song? Share with us and we’ll publish the best in this week’s Herald.

Email arts@stratford-herald.com or comment below.