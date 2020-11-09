Prince Charles zooms in to wish the RSC well

Even Royalty are now making chatty Zoom calls…
President, HRH The Prince of Wales joined the RSC Zoom AGM on Friday, speaking fondly about the theatre company.
HRH The Prince of Wales spoke about his passion for theatre and live performance and offered his ongoing support to the RSC and wider theatre industry as they continue to face the ongoing impact of the Coronavirus crisis.
He also spoke of the RSC’s “invaluable contribution to the nation’s cultural life” and his admiration for the RSC’s ongoing efforts to support young people and teachers around the country during the crisis.
