Warwick district gets fresh view of climate change issues

AN independent group of people has been brought together to start a three-month inquiry into how to tackle climate change in Warwick District.

Last month a random selection of 5,000 residents were sent letters asking them to take part in the pioneering project.

More than 500 responses were received from which a panel of 30 has been chosen reflecting the district’s population in terms of age, gender, ethnicity, geography and attitude to climate change.

Starting this Thursday, 12th November, the group will take part in a series of ten sessions led by independent group, Shared Future.

They will look at topics ranging from the science behind climate change and practical options for how to make a difference in the area, to home energy and the impact of industry, business and transport.

Early next year the inquiry will make its recommendation and this will be used by the council and other organisations, to develop an action plan to achieve the ambition for the district to be carbon neutral by 2030.

To ensure the process is fair and balanced, the inquiry is being planned and overseen by a group from organisations across the district including business representatives, community groups, town and parish councils, academics and other agencies.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for environment, Cllr Alan Rhead said: “I am delighted the inquiry is now getting under way. This is a vitally important process for everyone living in our district, especially as it will allow ordinary people to look at climate change issues in depth, share ideas and develop recommendations in their own words.

“I hope the inquiry will provide us all with a rich and new perspective. I am committed to ensuring the recommendations influence the council’s plans for the future and am very much looking forward to hearing what they have to say.”

Further information and updates can be found on the Warwick District Council website.