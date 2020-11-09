End of the line for six of district’s phone boxes

Stratford District Council has given the green-light to the removal of six phone boxes throughout the district.

Earlier this year BT approached the council proposing the removal of 12 public payphones in Stratford District, arguing that overall use of pay phones had declined 90 per cent in the last decade.

The company says 98 per cent of the country now has 3G or 4G coverage and it is now even possible to call the emergency services if you have no credit or phone signal from your provider.

The district council has agreed to the removal of six boxes, on High Street in Lower Brailes, on Kinwarton Road in Alcester, in Pillerton Priors, one in Bishops Itchington and two in Napton.

However it objected to the removal of two boxes in Southam following submissions from Southam Parish Council while it has endorsed proposals for the town and parish councils to adopt four boxes in total; two in Henley, one in Stratford and one in Kineton.