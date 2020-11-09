Family tribute to Alcester Town legend

OBITUARY

FOOTBALL fans were shocked by the death of Alcester Town FC chairman Dave Taylor at the age of 49 last month. Here, his family offer their tribute.

Dave grew up in Stratford-upon-Avon and was the only child of Carole Taylor and the late Terry Taylor.

He had a busy and enjoyable childhood. His passion for football began at a young age.

His father managed Sackville Rovers and was involved with Stratford Town FC.

Dave would follow him to matches and was inspired to play the game himself.

He played for his school football team and was a successful goalkeeper.

His other main passion as a child was acting. He was part of the Shottery Youth Theatre, where he was involved in several productions and often enjoyed playing the Dame.

He then went on to feature in productions at the RSC and even appeared alongside Kenneth Branagh and Brian Blessed.

He also spent time touring with the RSC in Newcastle. Dave was also part of the Stratford Youth Military Band, where he played the drum.

One year he led the Lord Mayor’s Show in London as drum major.

He also took part in band competitions at the Royal Albert Hall.

Dave met his partner Anne in 1995. They moved to Alcester and had their only child Charlotte in 1997.

Dave undertook referee courses to become a qualified football referee and, when his daughter started playing football, he became the manager for her team, Alcester 2000.

It was during this time that he expressed his desire for there to be one football team in Alcester.

He was part of a committee that came together to merge the two clubs – they joined together with Alcester Town FC to become one club.

Dave eventually became the chairman of Alcester Town, a role he held for many years and remained in until his death.

He was involved in securing the club’s home ground, wanting to create a space where all the Alcester teams could play and call home – something he achieved.

In January 2020, Dave was awarded the Outstanding Contribution Award at the Stratford District Community Sports Awards for all that he had done for his club and grassroots football, but he still had so much more that he wanted to do for Alcester Town.

He loved his club so much and was proud to be the chairman. He leaves behind an incredible legacy and a very proud family.

Dave’s funeral will take place on Friday 13th November at 11am at St Nicholas Church in Alcester but it will be family only due to Covid-19 restrictions.