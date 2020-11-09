Warwickshire Rural Crime Team’s ‘Gator aid’

Bonfire night didn’t go off with a bang for one thief…

PC Andy King of the Rural Crime Team explained: “When a suspected stolen utility vehicle was seen driving through Shipston on Stour in the early hours in convoy with another vehicle, I came on duty and searched an area of land near to Cleeve Prior, Worcestershire and found a John Deere Gator hidden in a small area of woodland. The Gator was confirmed stolen that night from Northamptonshire. The Gator was seized for forensic analysis and later returned to its owner.”