Warwickshire Rural Crime Team’s ‘Gator aid’

Bonfire night didn’t go off with a bang for one thief…
PC Andy King of the Rural Crime Team explained: “When a suspected stolen utility vehicle was seen driving through Shipston on Stour in the early hours in convoy with another vehicle, I came on duty and searched an area of land near to Cleeve Prior, Worcestershire and found a John Deere Gator hidden in a small area of woodland. The Gator was confirmed stolen that night from Northamptonshire. The Gator was seized for forensic analysis and later returned to its owner.”
He continued: “This vehicle was integral to its owners daily work and without it, would have caused a real head ache not to mention the financial impact of losing it. I was chuffed to return it and work is continuing to identify the offenders who stole it.”
