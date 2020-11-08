Heart of England Forest under fire for ‘reckless ragwort spread’

THE spread of ragwort from the Heart of England Forest has sparked alarm among its neighbours.

The woodland is the legacy of publisher and poet Felix Dennis, who died in 2014. His dream was to create a new forest from the Cotswolds to Henley-in-Arden.

He left millions of pounds and an impressive board of trustees so that the project could continue to thrive.

But now HOEF is under fire from surrounding landowners who say it has allowed ragwort to spread unchecked, a weed that is highly poisonous to animals.

After being contacted by Lady Kilmaine, 77, the Herald visited her last Friday at her home in Shelfield near Wootton Wawen. She owns 30 acres of land, most of which borders HOEF territory. We were shown how a field of ragwort abutted against pastureland to the rear of her garden. This is in clear breach of DEFRA guidelines, which says there must be a gap of 50 metres.

Lady Kilmaine said: “Sadly, since Felix’s death, the maintenance of the land has deteriorated. This a disappointment to all of us who understood Felix’s dream.”

She has lived at the house for 38 years and ragwort has never been a problem previously but this year she noticed it was everywhere – all emanating from the sea of ragwort which Lady Kilmaine said has been allowed to grow unmanaged.

Her observations are backed by Phil Williams, a local gardener, who confirmed: “The ragwort is everywhere on my property and the surrounding fields and woodland have deteriorated dreadfully since the departure of Felix and David Bliss, the previous estate manager.”

Local horse owners, such as Skelton Racing, have also reported problems with ragwort – it is particularly lethal to horses.

Land that Lady Kilmaine rents out for farming has also had ragwort, which means she has lost out financially as she has had to offer compensation, and will have to use herbicides to kill the ragwort.

Although she contacted the charity in early September, Lady Kilmaine said her request for someone to inspect the situation and discuss it had gone unheeded.

During the Herald’s visit, a worker began strimming the ragwort by the border of her land. Lady Kilmaine said: “Defra advice clearly states cutting is a last resort, and shouldn’t be attempted at this time of year as it will only spread the seeds and make the problem even worse next year.”

Summing up the charity’s reaction, Lady Kilmaine slated them as “appalling and lamentable”.

In its defence HOEF pointed out the important role ragwort has to play in biodiversity, but said: “We recognise that ragwort is a divisive issue and understand in particular that those with horses and grazing animals do have concerns. When we are advised by a neighbouring land owner that common ragwort is growing in the Forest close to their pasture land or hay meadow, we carry out an inspection to assess the risks and take appropriate action in line with Defra guidance.”

HOEF maintained it had responded rapidly to Lady Kilmaine, and were on site within the week of her initial complaint.

Defending the strimming action, it said: “The Defra guidelines indicate that mowing (strimming where there are access issues, e.g. between trees, etc.) is the quickest way to deal with an incident.

“Given the damp weather conditions and forecast of rain, any seeds would be too wet to disperse onto Lady Kilmaine’s land.

“The Defra guidance on leaving the clippings in situ is that it is only an issue where there are grazing animals in that field. As the land belongs to us, we can confirm that there are no grazing animals on that land.

“The best time to cut and control ragwort is during the early flowering stage, normally between June to early August. In future years, now that we have identified the boundary of the complainant’s grazing/ pasture land, we will add the adjacent land to our maintenance schedule to ensure it is mown earlier.

“We have responded to the complainant and suggested that if they do become aware of ragwort flowering before we have completed the mowing to contact us and we will be happy to action this.”