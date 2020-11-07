Communities across Herald area prepare to remember at home

PEOPLE are being asked to mark Remembrance Sunday from home – with the chance in a number of communities to watch pre-recorded services being shown online at the same time as civic events would normally be happening.

Private ceremonies will take place to lay wreaths in a number of instances but there will be no public gatherings at 11am – parades had already been cancelled but since last weekend’s announcements of a new lockdown organisers have had to scale down or drop the already-restricted plans they had in place.

In Stratford, there will be a pre-recorded service available from 10.45am tomorrow, Sunday, using the link: https://ssv.uk.com/stratford

With the focus on people honouring the fallen from the safety of home, many people have chosen to display poppies in their windows.

On a bigger scale, for those who venture out and about there have been a number of installations carrying the Remembrance message.

Escape Arts has put a display of home-made poppies in place in the High Street windows of Debenhams, while at the Bancroft you can now see the Welcombe Radio Poppy Tree – part of Gaga’s Remembering Tree project – and squares and poppies knitted and crocheted by Herald readers.