Police clamp down on cruel hare coursing

Warwickshire Police are clamping down on hare coursing which has been on the rise since harvest began.

Typically those involved in hare coursing will choose a level field – perhaps one that has just been harvested – at dawn or dusk. As soon as a hare appears and makes a bolt for it across the field they unleash their greyhounds, or similar ‘long’ dogs that hunt by sight. They will then video the scene, the footage is streamed to others who place bets on which dog will kill the hare during the chase, or ‘slip’ as it is known.

Hare coursing was outlawed by the 2004 Hunting Act but continues to attract illegal betting and causes thousands of pounds worth of damage to land and crops.

PC Andy King explained that the Rural Crime Team are focussed on preventing hare coursing: “There’s been a sharp rise in hare coursing across the county however Warwickshire Police are now proud to be part of Operation Galileo, a national police effort to tackle this barbaric illegal ‘sport’.”

He continued: “Being part of this operation means more cross border information and intelligence sharing, targetting known prolific offenders and of course using all powers at our disposal to deter and prevent these crimes which includes seizing vehicles and dogs.

This crime brings misery to our rural communities not to mention the damage it can cause to land.”

Appealing to the public for help, PC King said: “Now we have more officers on our team, our patrols will cover larger parts of the county but we need your help in preventing this too, and that simply means calling us should you suspect anyone is taking part or on land they shouldn’t be. Call us on 101 if you have information, 999 if you see this crime in progress or report anonymously via www.crimestoppers-uk.org”