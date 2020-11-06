New children’s unit arrives at Warwick Hospital

A brand-new unit to support children at Warwick Hospital arrived at the site this week.

The Children’s Assessment Unit will play a vital role at the hospital throughout the winter, enabling young people visiting the site for urgent care to be assessed and treated in a designated area.

This approach should enable the hospital to more effectively manage coronavirus.

The unit, which sits adjacent to the hospital’s children’s ward, is expected to be operational by the end of December.

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust have been able to invest in this new specialist unit thanks to £2million funding from NHS England. The unit, is one of several schemes the Trust are implementing to provide additional space to respond to the needs of patients. The other projects include work within A&E to accommodate an additional cubicle for children and an additional modular build to relocate services to free up more space for the teams that look after our emergency patients.

Glen Burley, Chief Executive at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust said: “It is great to see the Children’s Assessment Unit in place at Warwick Hospital. Providing safe, effective care to patients is our main priority, so I am so delighted that we have been able to invest in facilities like this that will support our clinical teams to care for their patients in the most appropriate setting.

“It has already been a difficult year and the demands and challenges are set to continue throughout winter, but with developments like this and the incredibly hardworking and dedicated teams we have at the Trust, we are in a very strong position to cope with the increased demand and complexities Covid brings.”