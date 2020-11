THERE were many bold moves last weekend to make sure Halloween could go ahead safely.

Among the various activities that still gave people a chance to mark the occasion there was a Halloween Window Art competition in Stratford’s Avenue Ward organised by Town Cllr Cohl Warren-Howles.

This encouraged some artistic talents to be on display around the area, ensuring it was a memorable – if slightly different – spooky occasion. Pick up a copy of this week’s

for a closer look at the winning entries.