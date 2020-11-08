Council urges residents to donate Christmas trees and decorations

A new project has been launched encouraging people to donate Christmas trees and decorations to care leavers in Warwickshire.

To support care leavers this Christmas, the county council’s House Project has begun a campaign asking the community to donate such items so that young people can decorate their homes and enjoy the festivities as much as possible this year.

Many care experienced young people have struggled throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, some have lost their jobs or are struggling to make ends meet and some don’t have any family members around them to support them through this difficult time.

Many cannot afford to buy luxuries such as trees and decorations but the project wants to ensure that they can still enjoy Christmas this year.

Tamar Green, House Project Support Worker at Warwickshire County Council said: “We are delighted to launch this initiative in the lead up to Christmas so that all care leavers in Warwickshire can enjoy the festive season this year. It has been a very unsettling year for many, especially these young people living alone.

“We have already received some fantastic donations from supermarkets, shops and members of the community however we can’t stop there – our goal is to ensure that all of our care leavers in Warwickshire can have a Christmas tree that they can decorate this year.

“We are asking members of the community for any unwanted or donated Christmas trees, lights and decorations.”

If you would like to make a donation, collections can be made at addresses within Warwickshire and there are also two drop off points in Nuneaton and Warwick. The county council will start to deliver the trees and decorations to care leavers at the start of December so any donations should be made by 30 November.

To make a donation, to arrange a drop off/collection or if you have any questions about the campaign, contact Tamar Green, House Project Support Worker by calling 07787 105803 or emailing TamarGreen@warwickshire.gov.uk. All drop offs arranged will adhere to social distancing guidelines.

For more information on Warwickshire’s House Project visit https://warwickshire.thehouseproject.org/