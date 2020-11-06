Stratford district prepares for Remembrance Sunday under lockdown

REMEMBRANCE Sunday will be different this year with people being asked to remember at home – but around the Herald area, many creative ideas are being put into place to offer a different way to pause and reflect.

Escape Arts has been busy, today, Friday putting its poppy installation in place in the High Street windows of Debenhams, while down on the Bancroft you can now see the Welcombe Radio Poppy Tree – part of Gaga’s Remembering Tree project – and squares and poppies knitted and crocheted by Herald readers.

Many communities across the district are preparing online services to be shared on Sunday. In Stratford, this will be available from 10.45am using the link: https://ssv.uk.com/stratford