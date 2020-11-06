Expect to be fined if you ignore regulations warns police chief

The Assistant Chief Constable of Warwickshire Police has warned that people who blatantly flout new coronavirus regulations should expect to receive a fixed penalty notice.

Assistant Chief Constable Debbie Tedds said: “This is an unprecedented situation for all of us and we know that these are challenging times for everyone.

“The vast majority of people in the county are trying their best to adapt and follow the rules in place for everyone’s safety. We thank them for it, and are confident that they will keep doing the right thing as the new measures take effect.

“We will continue to engage with people proportionately, fairly and with common sense, using the well-established 4Es approach to support the new regulations.

“Throughout the pandemic however, a minority of the public have still chosen to put lives at risk through their behaviour.

“Not following the regulations and measures put in place to limit the spread of the virus is unacceptable. People blatantly ignoring the regulations should expect to receive a fixed penalty notice.

“I would also like to reassure people that the force remains in a good position in terms of our own resilience, and that we remain focused on our other vital work to protect our communities and tackle criminal behaviour alongside our role in responding to this public health emergency.”