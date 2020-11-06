Coventry Cathedral skating on hold but organisers plan new date

THE chance to skate on an ice rink in the ruins of Coventry Cathedral is still on the cards but will now open in December after the Government’s national lockdown announcement.

The planned opening of Coventry Glides has now been moved to Friday, 4th December, with the ice rink remaining open for an additional week, until 10th January. Tickets, priced from £5, will go on sale next Friday, 13th November and will be available to buy from coventry2021.co.uk.

The rink has been planned with Covid safety measures in mind, including timed slots for skaters, reduced skater capacity, mandatory facemasks for all skaters – except for those who are exempt – and cleaning in between skating session.

A spokesperson from Coventry City of Culture Trust said: “We had a great reaction to the announcement of Coventry Glides, and it is clear it will be a popular outdoor attraction.

“Last weekend’s announcement means that we have had to amend our plans. We currently plan to open on 4th December after lockdown is lifted, but we will keep monitoring Government advice and will communicate any changes should they occur.

“Our visitors’ safety is our number one priority and we have measures in place to ensure guests can stay safe and still have fun. We will continue to review these, alongside latest government advice, in the build-up to the ice rink’s opening.”

The rink is being created in partnership with Coventry Business Improvement District (BID), Coventry Cathedral and with support from Coventry City Council.

Visit coventry2021.co.uk/Coventry-Glides to find out more.