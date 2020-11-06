Country parks will stay open during lockdown

Warwickshire’s country parks and greenways will remain open during the latest lockdown period, offering residents the chance to exercise in beautiful surroundings.

Normal winter operating hours and parking mechanisms are in place, playgrounds will stay open, but outdoor gyms will close.

Those toilets currently open will remain so and while there are no plans for a booking system, the county council will monitor demand and usage closely.

Cafes at Kingsbury and Ryton will still trade, but will only offer a takeaway service, and cycle hire will continue at the two sites.

Individual fishing can also still take place.

Visitors should maintain social distancing at all times from those not in their household or support bubble, and only meet one person from outside of their household.

People should not congregate in mixed household groups and should wash their hands before and after visiting.

Anyone not following these rules will be asked to leave.

In addition to these rules, visitors are also asked to:

When using footpaths please keep to one side so others may pass at a safe distance. If needed, walk on the grass to the side of the path until it is safe to return to the path;

Wait for others to cross bridges before they do. Please do not linger, be considerate of others who need to cross;

Try not to touch the handrails on bridges or gates;

If they are cycling in the park, please maintain social distancing at all times, and please keep dogs under control.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Heritage, Culture and the Environment, said: “We were proud, during the first national lockdown, to be able to keep our beautiful country parks open to allow people to take their daily exercise there when many other local authorities took the decision to close theirs.

“Once again, our parks will remain open for our residents to enjoy, however it is really important, now more than ever, that our parks are enjoyed responsibly and that we all do the right thing for Warwickshire. This means: Maintaining social distancing at all times, not meeting in groups and respecting these beautiful outdoor spaces by being courteous of others and not littering.”

More information about Warwickshire’s country parks can be found on the Warwickshire Website: https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/country-parks