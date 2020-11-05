TALKING POINT: Wedding show looks for Warwickshire recruits

REALITY TV has been affected like so many other aspects of life in the current situation but the shows appear to be going on.

The trailers have started for the return of I’m a Celebrity – where contestants will not be in the jungle – but in the meantime the production company behind a lesser-known show has also announced it will be back

Married at First Sight has just finished its fifth series on Channel 4 but was affected by coronavirus – three out of the four couples matched are currently still together, though two of them did not feature on screen due to lockdown.

Fascinating to some, upsetting to others, the show has a panel of experts who look at the willing applicants – thousands apply – to see which couples are compatible and select a number to be married, as the title suggests, at first sight.

And now producers are looking for more singletons to cast in the next series and have contacted newspapers across the country as part of a strategy to find new contenders.

While healthy cynicism is all part of the Herald’s job we are giving this a mention because randomly, one of our team knows someone who was at the pre first lockdown wedding of one of the couples who were selected and who are indeed, happy together.

So if you want to find our more, email CPL Productions: marriedatfirstsight@cplproductions.co.uk or go straight to an application: www.shortaudition.com/MAFS6