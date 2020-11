A half-built house on Banbury Road was the scene of an early morning blaze in Stratford last night.

Firefighters were called to the construction site in the early hours of the morning and worked quickly to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

The building, which was well alight, was empty at the time of the blaze and five fire engines were at the scene at one point, along with the water bowser and turntable ladder.