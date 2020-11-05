Bishop of Coventry calls for prayer for the nation at 6pm every day

THE Bishop of Coventry, the Right Reverend Dr Christopher Cocksworth, is calling on the people of Coventry and Warwickshire to pray for our nation.

In a video message, recorded in the ruins of Coventry Cathedral, Bishop Christopher said:

“The Archbishops of Canterbury and York have invited the whole country to pray over these days, especially this month of lockdown.

“I echo that call to prayer, and I know that other churches in Coventry, Warwickshire and throughout the country, are calling people to prayer.

“This is how we can hold on to the hand of God, to the light of God. I invite you to join in that prayer.

“It’s an invitation to all Christian people, an invitation to all people of faith, and an invitation to all people of good will.”

The invitation is to pray at 6pm each evening during lockdown.

There is a simple seven-day prayer cycle, praying for a specific area each day including the NHS and frontline workers, the bereaved, and those struggling with physical and mental ill-health, and for children and young people.

For further details, please see https://www.coventry.anglican.org/news/month-of-prayer.php