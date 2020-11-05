New Royal Mail Christmas stamps showcase Abbots Morton photographer’s work

A series of special Christmas stamps from the Royal Mail showcasing the work of a talented Abbots Morton photographer have been launched.

The series of six stamps feature stained-glass Nativity scenes and three of them are the work of photographer Alastair Carew-Cox.

Stained glass windows from churches across the country feature in the series, which went on sale earlier this week.

Alastair said: “It is a huge honour to have three of my images of stained-glass windows feature in the 2020 Royal Mail Christmas stamp issue. The craft stands on a par with painting and throughout the country churches are brilliantly lit by beautiful windows.

“Standing in front of these fragile, often forgotten or unappreciated masterpieces can be an emotional experience.

“I hope that the inclusion of three of my photographs on this year’s Christmas stamps will encourage conservation of stained-glass and lead to more people enjoying this neglected art form.”