Stratford passengers urged to join event on rail future

THE future of rail will be in the spotlight next week in an event open to all with an interest in the routes out of Stratford.

The webinar – Restoring Confidence in Rail – will consider the impact of Covid-19 on the industry and what the future may hold when passenger numbers begin to increase again.

Among the speakers will be West Midlands Railway managing director Julian Edwards, Peter Wilkinson from the Department for Transport and Robert Nisbet, from the Rail Delivery Group.

WMR’s head of stakeholder and community, Fay Easton, said: “Throughout the pandemic we have been working closely with our communities and stakeholders to keep everyone up to date with the latest developments in the rail industry and with what Covid-19 has meant for our services.

“This event is a great opportunity to take a long-term view of what happens next in the industry and to hear from a wide range of expert speakers from both inside and outside our business.”

The online event takes place from 9.45-11.45am on Friday, 13th November. Registration is free and to sign up, visit https://www.bigmarker.com/ba-events/Restoring-Confidence-in-Rail-Conference