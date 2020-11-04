Fred the cat reunited with owner Clare

The Herald’s favourite feline feel-good story of the week involves that most mushy of storylines: a much-loved moggy reunited with its doting owner.

Hylands House manager Shelley Sheasby contacted us to share the good news and tell us all about it.

Cat lover Clare Smith, 78, became separated from her pet following a stay in hospital and admittance to Hylands.

Shelley takes up the story: “Clare often talked about her best friend ‘Fred’ the cat. She was worried about him and often wondered how he was. Even though Clare’s niece was looking after he too desperately missed his companion Clare.”

Shelley decided it was her duty to try to do everything she could to reunite Clare and Fred, who himself has reached a grand age: 18.

After discussion with Clare’s niece and the director of Hylands House Kashif Munir it was decided that we would allow Fred to come and live at Hylands House as the resident moggy.

Fred’s arrival was kept as a secret from Clare. Shelley picks up the story: “On the day Fred was bought to Hylands House I took him into Clare’s bedroom to surprise her. The look on Clare’s face when she first saw Fred is something I will never forget. She smiled: ‘Is that my cat, Freddie? Has he come to visit me?’ When I told Clare Fred was going to live with her and he was not just visiting as she assumed, Clare looked at me with tears in her eyes and said: ‘Are you joking, can he really stay with me forever?’”

Now back together Clare and Fred have become inseparable.

Shelley said: “He is the most adorable, well behaved cat you could wish to meet. Since Clare has been reunited with Fred her mood, overall motivation and quality of life has improved. Animal companions can bring such joy and comfort to individuals living in care homes and I genuinely believe we should do more to promote and encourage this.”

After careful thought Shelley added: “I hope in the future that when I am old and living in a care home that they allow me to take my cat!”