Shakespeare Distillery launches Stratford pop-up shop

Although many businesses are preparing to close for the next month, there was some positive news from the High Street this week as the Shakespeare Distillery opened its new pop-up shop in Stratford.

The distillery shop, at 1 High Street, is selling both the company’s own products and those of other local alcohol producers.

Peter Monks, director at the Shakespeare Distillery, said: “It is a bit of an an odd time to be opening, but our shop is allowed to stay open during this lockdown which is a relief. We’ve had to close our gin school and distillery tours for the next four weeks and of course it’s a worrying time for the High Street but we’re really positive about the new shop.

“Shopping locally is going to be so important to local businesses over the coming weeks, shopping online is fine for established companies like Amazon because everyone knows their name, but for smaller local businesses selling online is harder and more costly. I believe that nothing beats having a shop window on the High Street and we’re really happy to have opened.

“We’re also stocking alcohol from local producers such as the Tunnel Brewery and Hogans Cider too. Businesses in our sector have been hit hard by things like events cancellations and bar closures, so being able to sell their produce is helping to support them during this tough time.”