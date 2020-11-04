More than 100,000 people back petition urging PM to continue youth sport through lockdown

MORE than 100,000 people have signed an online petition which is urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to allow youngsters to play football outside of school through the second lockdown.

The pause on grassroots sport has proved to be controversial, as children will be allowed to play sport inside school, but not outside it.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “(Sport) will be permitted in school settings. Unfortunately we need to pause grassroots sport outside school to reduce the transmission risk from households mixing. As soon as we can resume this, we will.”

The Prime Minister is now being put under pressure to reverse the decision to put a pause on grassroots sport from tomorrow, Thursday, until 2nd December, with a change.org petition set up by Matt Brodie receiving over 102,000 signatures so far.

Brodie said on his change.org page: “It is well known that outdoor transmission of Covid-19 is minimal.

“All grassroots clubs have guidelines and processes in place to make football safe.

“This petition is to fight to keep grassroots football for youth going throughout the new restrictions.

“Benefits: physical health maintained or increased during restrictions; mental health maintained or increased due to the social aspect of sport and looking forward to the activity each week; improves parents’ mental health. Taking your child and watching your child will support adult mental health.”

To sign the petition, visit https://www.change.org/p/boris-johnson-keep-grassroots-sport-going-throughout-lockdown