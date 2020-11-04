FREE SCHOOL MEALS: Stratford steps up

It’s a shame the RSC is currently closed as its stage is the only place where Scrooge would be welcome in Stratford this winter.

The response to the government’s decision to end free school meals throughout the holidays into next Easter has been swift, caring and heartwarming, with organisations and individuals asking what they can do to help.

Tea shop chain Huffkins was quick to respond to footballer Marcus Rashford’s national call to end child food poverty in the wake of the government’s defeat of a Labour proposal to extend the school meals scheme.

The company is offering free lunches to children in need at their seven branches throughout the half-term holidays.

Operations director Charles Devlin told the Herald: “We decided to offer free school meals this week as we heard about the large number of families who were sadly struggling at the minute in many of the communities we work in. We felt it would be a great way for a small family business like us to give back to the areas we work in.”

He added: “We’ve seen how the closure of the RSC and the lack of tourists in town has really hit us and other businesses in the town centre, and that this will have a knock-on effect to other people’s lives and livelihoods, and so it’s been really good that we’ve been in the position to give back to the area that has given our little brand so much great trade over the years.”

Bardia’s café in High Street offered assistance with shopping and free children’s meals, including homemade soup. “However we can help as a team, let us know,” a spokesman added.

Stratford Churches Together have gone into rapid response mode and are working with Stratford Foodbank on an initiative called Make Lunch. They are delivering food parcels to families whose children usually receive free school meals.

Cllr Dominic Skinner (LibDem, Stratford North) said he was proud to see the goodwill shown by all those who are stepping up. He told the Herald: “Poverty is real and it’s here in our communities. Stratford-upon-Avon Foodbank has seen a steady rise in families using their service over recent years.

“They have seen a sharp rise in children requiring food, all while universal credit failures have heaped more financial insecurity on those struggling the most.

“These are our neighbours, our friends, the people working and living within our community. They are not hidden – they are human beings who need our help.”