GWSR stopped in its tracks by lockdown but hopes high for Santa Experience

A SECOND lockdown has stopped the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway (GWSR) trains right in their tracks once again.

However, there’s good news on the horizon as GWSR’s Santa Experience trains announced last month are set for full steam ahead once the enforced shutdown ends on Wednesday, 2nd December.

In the meantime, no trains are running over the 14-mile Cotswolds railway until further notice.

Graham Radband, the railway’s volunteer commercial director, said: “This is a real blow and the worst possible news for the railway, for our 950 volunteers and for the public who enjoy travelling through the Cotswolds with us.

“On Sunday night our steam locomotives were once again put away in the locomotive depot at Toddington and left to go cold for at least another month.

“Our planned services for the weekends of November will not be taking place and we will be in touch with the hundreds who have booked tickets.”

Striking an optimistic note about the Santa Experience, Graham added: “We are hopeful that we can operate special trains from Toddington to Winchcombe for families to see Santa in person – although social distancing means that they can’t get up as close and personal as in the past.

“Our volunteer Santa team has been working flat out to ensure that Winchcombe station is transformed to ‘North Pole’ station in time for Santa Experience trains to run.

“The gifts, for which our railway is justifiably famous, are ready and we look forward to seeing Santa giving them to deserving children!”

Tickets will soon be available on www.gwsr.com but if lockdown is extended the planned operating days could be cancelled too.

“We have to expect that lockdown will end as the government plans so that we are ready to run trains again as soon as we are able,” said Graham.

The first lockdown saw the railway’s trains stop on 15th March and not resuming until 15th August but with much reduced capacity, taking into account the need for social distancing.

The service has been a success and has covered operational costs, but the railway will have lost a full six months of its operating season.

Last month, GWSR benefited from a grant of up to £318,000 under the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

“This is a real lifeline for the railway. Whatever happens it will help us to pay the bills, continue vital maintenance and be ready next year when, hopefully, restrictions will have eased and we can welcome the public back to enjoy the ‘Friendly Line in the Cotswolds’,” added Graham.