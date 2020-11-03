Stratford Butterfly Farm to start Brexit planning during lockdown

DESPITE being forced to close their doors in response to the upcoming lockdown, the hard work does not stop at Stratford Butterfly Farm.

And one of the big things on their agenda is dealing with Brexit.

During the venue’s enforced closure from Thursday, 5th November to Wednesday, 2nd December, the team will be taking advantage of the lockdown by working on the logistics of exporting pupae once Britain leaves the European Union.

Also on the agenda is essential winter maintenance as well as, of course, looking after the beautiful butterflies, birds and fish.

Whilst shut down, Stratford Butterfly Farm will try to lift the spirits of people in these challenging times with regular posts on their social media channels and websites.

For visitors with bookings from 5th November onwards, a team member will be in touch to process amendments.

The team will be contacting everyone individually, so visitors are urged to be patient.

Jane Kendrick, marketing manager at Stratford Butterfly Farm said “As a small and independent business, the Butterfly Farm would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support since the Farm reopened in July and wish everyone good health.

“We will get through this pandemic together and look forward to opening once more in happier times”.

For more information, visit www.butterflyfarm.co.uk or call 01789 299288.