Stratford cheese shop Paxton & Whitfield to remain closed

Sad news for cheese-lovers this Cheesemas: there will be no specialist cheesemongers in Stratford as the Paxton & Whitfield shop on Wood Street is set to remain closed.

Although the company did not want to comment on its long term future, a spokesperson has confirmed that they will remain closed until at least 2021.

Paxton & Whitfield’s beginnings can be traced back to 1797. Its origins began on a cheese stall in Aldwych Market and then to Jermyn Street. The company’s reputation grew steadily culminating with the honour of being appointed cheesemonger to HM Queen Victoria. It was the first of several Royal Warrants that the Company holds.

There are four other Paxton & Whitfield branches and they remain operational. The nearest one is located at Bourton-on-the-Water and orders can be made online at www.paxtonandwhitfield.co.uk