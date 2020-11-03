Disruptive Clifford Lane road closure ends

Residents surrounding Clifford Chambers will be breathing a sigh of relief today as Clifford Lane re-opened, more than two weeks earlier than had originally been expected.

Gas company Cadent closed the road on 16th October to carry out essential works on an ageing gas pipeline, which runs directly underneath the carriageway.

Fears had been raised about the potential effect the closure could have on local businesses, while the lengthy diversion route put in place prompted criticism.

However things are now looking up after Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council confirmed on social media today that Clifford Lane has now re-opened.

Cadent had originally said the route would potentially remain closed until 20th November.

A spokesperson from Cadent said restrictions may be put in place on Clifford Lane during peak hours, but the company wanted to thank the local community for their co-operation.