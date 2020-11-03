Burdus-Cook storms to victory in opening Tempo Winter Series race

ATHLETICS

REIGNING champion Matt Burdus-Cook stormed to victory in first race of the 11th Tempo Winter 10k Series in Ilmington on Sunday.

Operating under a different timetable and in time trial format, groups of five or six runners were given a specific start time, only allowed to arrive 30 minutes before and having to leave 30 minutes after finishing the course.

First off were the fastest group and reigning champion Burdus-Cook ran the race pretty much on his own to win by almost three minutes in 37:06.

Three other Stratford AC runners in the same fastest group also ran strongly.

Andy Cook finished seventh in 41:38 and Jamie Chorley was close behind in 42:12.

Meanwhile, Adrian Mason came home tenth in 43:18.

In the next group, Owen Goschen finished 11th in 43:27 while James Coy put in a strong run to clock 45:12 and finish just outside the top 20.

Graham Hill clocked 47:45 and Joe Lee finished in a time of 48:03. First lady back for Stratford AC was Fern Hordern, who was fifth lady overall and FV45 winner in 50:08.

Louise Stewart (11th female) put in a great time of 56:42 and she was followed by Rebecca Pridham (12th lady, 57:31).

The boys dropped off a bit in the village section, with Simon Curran (57:47) just beating an injured Tony Tomacek (57:51).

Richard Hartwell completed the course in 59:14 and a happy Lara Bakewell clocked 63:10.

She was closely followed by Christian Williams in 63:15.

Clare Eynon came back in 65:34 while Paul Nash finished in 70.22.

Bringing up the rear for Stratford was John Butler (84:16) who won the M75 title.