Stratford tourism chief urges continued government support as businesses face up to new closure

THE top tourism champion for the Stratford area has spoken out about the ‘devastating blow’ of the new lockdown.

Helen Peters, chief executive of Shakespeare’s England, said: “This lockdown throughout November is an absolutely devastating blow to the tourism and hospitality sectors.

“Many businesses were getting back on their feet after months of being closed and adapting to the ‘new normal’ such as the RSC and Belgrade Theatre looking forward to operating with a limited audience, but at least it is was an audience, Compton Verney keeping their gardens open with lantern trails and many more.

“This showed the resilience of the sector, but now we have the disappointment of seeing everything shut down once again.

“Of course, protecting the health of everyone is paramount but now our members and other businesses once again face an incredibly worrying few weeks and a lack of visitor generated income.

“The Shakespeare’s England team will be on hand to offer support and guidance in any way that we can.

“And as long as the Government continues to support the tourism and hospitality sector, I know our members will be back, once it is safe to do so, they may look a little bit different, but they will be stronger and better than ever.”