Town’s game at Tamworth postponed

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town’s trip to Tamworth tomorrow, Tuesday, has been postponed.

A statement on Town’s website reads: “Following on from the government’s announcement and discussions with the Southern League and Tamworth, we believe that this game presents an unnecessary level of risk for all of those scheduled to attend therefore we have unfortunately postponed this game.

“For any supporters who have already purchased tickets please contact Tamworth.”

The FA is yet to clarify what is going to happen to non-elite football once the lockdown comes into force on Thursday.

However, it is looking likely that all football below Step Three on the non-league ladder will be put on hold until 2nd December at the very earliest.

The FA tweeted today, Monday: “We remain in regular dialogue with the government in relation to both men’s and women’s ‘non-elite’ football in England and will provide a further update on this in due course.”