Non-elite motorsport on hold until December

MOTORSPORT

ALL non-elite motorsport in England has been suspended until 2nd December, it has been announced.

Motorsport UK consulted on the implications for motorsport in England with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in respect of the plan to enter a four-week national lockdown on Thursday, 5th November.

Following that consultation, the governing body confirmed that only selected elite events officially recognised by the DCMS, which include the British Touring Car Championship, will be permitted to continue.

All other motorsport in England will not be allowed to take place until 2nd December at the earliest.

Motorsport activities in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands are subject to prevailing government guidance in those devolved territories.

At this time, motorsport as organised sport continues in Scotland, in accordance with Motorsport UK’s comprehensive restart guidance introduced on 4th July.

Motorsport is currently suspended in Northern Ireland and Wales, as mandated by the respective devolved governments.

In respect of permits issued for non-elite events in England between 5th November and 2nd December, Motorsport UK confirms that those permits are now withdrawn.

Organisers will need to reapply if they plan to hold the event at a later date.

Motorsport UK will continue to monitor the prevailing advice from the UK Government and that of the devolved nations and ensure the motorsport community is updated.

A Motorsport UK statement read: “We would like to thank the entire motorsport community for their resilience and hard work throughout the summer months to keep motorsport running and operating safely.

“During the coming weeks we will be working hard to ensure that as soon as government guidance allows, motorsport can safely resume once again.”