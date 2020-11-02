Firefighters tackle Lapworth bungalow blaze

Firefighters from across Warwickshire attended an incident in Lapworth in the early hours of this morning as a severe fire took hold in the converted loft space of a bungalow.

The emergency services were called to the fire on Rising Lane at around 3am.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters acted quickly wearing breathing apparatus and used hose reels and main jets to extinguish the fire. Firefighters working off ladders stripped roof tiles to create a fire break to stop the fire spreading to the rest of the property.

“Fire crews were on site for some time, damping down to ensure the fire was completely out.”