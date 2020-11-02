Century Motorsport finish GT Cup Championship on a high note

MOTORSPORT

CENTURY Motorsport brought the curtain down on the 2020 GT Cup Championship with a third-placed finish overall after fine drives from James Kellett and Alex Stevenson.

The Fenny Compton-based team’s journey to success began a couple of months ago when Kellett hoped that they would run him and his team-mate Alex Stevenson in the remainder of the championship in a Ginetta G55.

Century had a spare G55 that was perfect for the job and knowing the incredible talent that Kellett has, Century team owner Nathan Freke was very welcoming of this addition to their 2020 calendar.

Kellett raced with Century back in 2018 and lifted the Ginetta GT5 Challenge Championship title after dominating the championship, alongside competitor and Century team-mate Max Bird – who is now racing in the Mini Challenge Championship.

Kellett had been itching to get back into a real race car, after spending 2019-20 coaching drivers at SIMTrack (Driver Training Simulator Centre).

One of the drivers he coached at this facility was Stevenson, who had never raced in real-life and wanted Kellett to join him in doing so.

Rookie driver Stevenson and his coach/team-mate Kellett chose to enter the 2020 GT Cup Championship.

Century Motorsport ran Kellett and Stevenson from the second GT Cup round onwards (total of four rounds).

Kellett impressed at every round and his time out hadn’t impacted his race craft at all.

Stevenson was continuously learning and improving his skills at each round, with the help and motivation from Kellett, along with the very skilled and knowledgeable Century Motorsport team members.

Kellett posted at least one out of a possible two ‘Fastest GTA Class Laps’ at all four race weekends, with a double whammy at the September Donington round.

The duo also picked up a total of seven trophies across the four race weekends, made up of two wins, three second-places and two third-places.

These results as a collective placed them third overall in the GT Cup (GTA Class) Championship standings – a decent result for the drivers and for the team after only competing from the second round onwards.

Century Motorsport are hoping to see more of Kellett and Stevenson in 2021 and beyond.