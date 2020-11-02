Remembering the heroic firefighters

IT’S 13 years to the day since the Atherstone-on-Stour warehouse fire which tragically killed four local firefighters and left whole communities facing unimaginable grief at the loss of their loved ones.

The tragedy on that November night was to claim the lives of fire officers, Ashley Stephens, aged 20, and Darren Yates-Badley, aged 24 from Alcester, John Averis, aged 27, formerly of Shipston and based at Stratford Fire Station, and Ian Reid, aged 44, from Stratford, who died in hospital following the blaze at Atherstone.

The brave fire officers all lost their lives when a fire ripped through a vegetable packaging warehouse on Friday, 2nd November, 2007, in what was to be the worst fire tragedy for fire crews in this country for over 35 years.

Paying tribute to the bravery of the firefighters who died on the night, the then Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, told the House of Commons: “Being in the fire service means that you never know at what moment you will be called upon to provide heroic and extraordinary actions, and the British people are privileged to have been served by firefighters who have shown such courage and dedication.”