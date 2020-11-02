RFU scraps 2020-21 season

RUGBY UNION

THERE’LL be no competitive community rugby this season after the RFU announced last Friday that they had made the “difficult decision” to scrap the 2020-21 campaign.

The announcement by the sport’s governing body affects adult leagues at level three and below for men and level two and below for women.

This means that clubs on the Herald patch (Stratford, Shipston, Alcester, Claverdon, Southam, Harbury, Shottery) will not be back in league action until the start of the 2021-22 season at the earliest.

In a statement, the RFU Council said that even if a return to full contact rugby was possible, playing a “meaningful competitive season resulting in promotion and relegation was no longer feasible”.

They added that the decision to scrap the season was made to give clubs “some certainty” for the remainder of the season.

More on this story in Thursday’s Herald.