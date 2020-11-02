Stratford attractions respond to new lockdown

BUSINESSES and attractions around the Herald area due to close on Wednesday ahead of the new lockdown kicking in, have begun the process of making people aware of their arrangements.

Stratford Butterfly Farm was active on Twitter yesterday, Sunday, to tell people the situation and thank them for their support during the period they had been able to reopen.

In the first of two tweets, it said: “For all of you that have booked tickets to the #ButterflyFarm between 5th November & 2nd December we will contact each & everyone of you as soon as possible. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.”

And in the second: “Thank you to everyone that has visited the #butterflyfarm since our reopening in July! For your final butterfly fix before our enforced closure you can still book tickets online up until Wednesday 4 November.”

Shakespeare’s Birthplace Trust has also outlined the impact on its situation: “In line with the government’s announcement to enter into a second national lockdown, regrettably Shakespeare’s Birthplace and gift shop in Stratford-upon-Avon will close from Thursday, 5th November until further notice. Our teams will be in touch with existing ticket holders booked to visit from 5th November onwards to process refunds. Please bear with us.

“The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust will continue to share Shakespeare’s timeless stories and his rich legacy via its digital channels, with a number of education and creative initiatives planned over the coming months.

“We are keeping the situation under close review in line with Government and public health guidance, and look forward to welcoming visitors again when it is safe to do so.”

MPs will vote on the new restrictions on Wednesday and they are then due to come into place from a minute past midnight on Thursday.