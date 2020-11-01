Stratford Job Centre could become a care home

Stratford Job Centre could become retirement housing or a care home following news that the office building has been sold this week.

The Crown Buildings, which sit just off Alcester Road next to Morrisons Supermarket, have been sold to Midlands-based property developer BPG.

The Department for Work and Pensions has already confirmed its intention to relocate Stratford Job Centre to 38 Wood Street.

It would have 18 front desks, a group session room, interview room, CCTV room, meeting room and toilet facilities.

The Crown Buildings were previously the home of Stratford’s HMRC Tax Office, but more recently have been occupied by Stratford College, Avon Support and the Job Centre.

John Southall, of BPG, said: “We are delighted to have completed on the purchase of the Crown Buildings in Stratford-upon-Avon.

“Our plans for the site include retirement housing or care home development amongst other ideas.

“The purchase was funded from cash resources within the Group and we continue to seek similar sites.”