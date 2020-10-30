Leamington murder suspect arrested

Police searching for a suspected killer have arrested a man in a Staffordshire village this morning (Friday).

A manhunt has been underway for 38-year-old Anthony Russell since the bodies of Julie Williams and her son David were found in separate flats in Coventry earlier this week.

A woman’s body, found yesterday in woodland in Newbold Comyn near Leamington, has also been linked to the other two murders. She has now been formally identified as 31-year-old Nichola McGregor from Leamington.

Officers on patrol discovered the suspect in a red Ford C-Max car, stolen in a car-jacking in Leamington on Wednesday afternoon, in a country lane in the village of Rolleston-on-Dove around 4am. He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery in relation to the car. He will be questioned later today.

ACC Mark Payne said: “The deaths of three people in the Midlands region this week have been shocking and devastating for the families involved. Our thoughts remain with them as they come to terms with the tragic circumstances of their deaths.

“We are grateful to everyone who has assisted with our appeals for information, but although we have a suspect in custody, our investigation must now establish exactly what has happened.”

We continue to ask for the public for any information to assist our investigation. Please contact us via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, call 101 anytime or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.