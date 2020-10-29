District council launches public consultation into its updated Site Allocations Plan

A seven-week public consultation on Stratford District Council’s updated Site Allocations Plan has been launched today.

The plan, which identifies future development sites in the district, also contains policies that the council will use to judge planning applications.

The Site Allocations Plan is an additional Plan that will sit alongside the existing Core Strategy and will enable residents, businesses and communities to know where new development may occur in the future.

It includes reserve housing sites, custom and self-build housing sites, built-up area boundaries, employment enabling sites, measures to safeguard land surrounding the A46 and a number of site specific proposals including sites for employment and regeneration.

The consultation will run until Friday 18th December.

Cllr Daren Pemberton, Deputy Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council and Place Portfolio Holder said: “This consultation is the latest stage in the preparation of the Site Allocations Plan which will be an important element of the District’s Development Plan once adopted.

“It is really important that residents make their views known about the issues important to them on specific sites. We also want to hear your views about how any of the proposals could be improved.

“This Council listens to public consultations, they are key to our decision making. In addition Government Planning Inspectors always look for evidence of public consultation when considering local plans and which sites to allow to come forward for development. So now is the time to make your voice heard.”

He added: “This plan, once adopted, will be another tool in our armoury to ensure development is appropriate for our needs and happens where our residents need it not just where developers want it.

“Our current overall Core Strategy plan is robust and we now have a 7.08 year housing land supply (Government requires a minimum of 5years). This put us in a good place to resist speculative developments in unsuitable locations.”

The best way to view the consultation documents is online at www.stratford.gov.uk/sappo. This webpage also includes a number of short videos explaining in greater detail the proposals within the consultation. Maps are also available for each settlement so that you can easily identify which site proposal potentially affects your property. A summary leaflet is also available.

Subject to changing restrictions resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic, it is also available to view at the District Council offices (Elizabeth House, Church Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6HX between 10am and 2pm Monday to Friday) and at main public libraries across the District. Copies of the document can also be purchased from the District Council.

Whilst it is not possible to hold face-to-face public consultation events due to the pandemic, the District Council will be hosting a number of live online question and answer sessions throughout the consultation period to enable residents to ask any questions. Visit www.stratford.gov.uk/sappo to find out more and join one of the sessions.

Information on how to comment is included within the Plan itself, in the summary leaflet and on the website at www.stratford.gov.uk/sappo. By responding to this consultation you will have the opportunity to have your say on the content of the Plan before it is finalised.

There will be further consultation on the final draft (Proposed Submission version) next year before the Plan is submitted to the Government for examination to check that it is fit for purpose.

Comments must be received by the District Council by 5pm on Friday 18 December 2020