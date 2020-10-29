Motor Museum named UK’s best independent venue at awards ceremony

The British Motor Museum at Gaydon is celebrating after being announced as the UK’s ‘Best Independent Venue’ at the CHS Awards 2020.

Celebrating its sixth year, the prestigious CHS Awards were held virtually this week (Tuesday 27th October) in light of the pandemic and showcased the very best of the hospitality sector, which has been hit hard during the recent months.

The CHS Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 50 event professionals from leading agencies throughout the UK, who collectively crowned the British Motor Museum as the winner of the Best Independent Venue category.

Following a £2 million refurbishment and after a four year exclusive use deal with Jaguar Land Rover, the British Motor Museum relaunched its conference and exhibition facilities back into the events market in July 2019, so the win was extremely welcoming after a tough year.

Jeff Coope, managing director at the British Motor Museum, said: “We are thrilled to receive the Best Independent Venue award and to be recognised by our industry peers for our excellent facilities. This award demonstrates our commitment towards ensuring we offer a holistic experience for event organisers, which combines outstanding amenities, catering and customer service.

“Since relaunching our facilities to the market and after an unprecedented year, I am incredibly proud of the resilience and adaptability demonstrated by our incredible team and to receive the Best Independent Venue accolade is great recognition of all we have achieved so far.”