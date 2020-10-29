Moon Museum at Compton Verney is cancelled due to weather

A giant replica of the moon that was meant to be in situ at Compton Verney this weekend has been cancelled due to expected wind and rain.

The seven-metre sphere was to be suspended from the trees at the art gallery and museum but the bad weather makes it too precarious to go ahead. It is hoped it will happen in 2021.

Meanwhile, if the clouds decide to part at any point this Saturday, you might be lucky enough to spot the full moon – how special to have a die plenae lunae reversurus (Latin for a full moon, don’t you know) on Halloween of all nights. Just watch out for spooks!