Tributes paid to crash victim ‘loving young father’ Lenny

The family of young dad Lenny Phillips have paid tribute to the much-loved 25-year-old, who has passed away following an accident on the A46 near Snitterfield on Friday.

The former Stratford School and Stratford College student was partner to Ella, dad to Isla-Grace, son of Lenny and Sarah, brother to Laura and nephew to Lisa and Gary.

Speaking to the Herald, his family praised his kind and sunny nature. Paying tribute, his mum Sarah Sargeant said: “You grew into such a beautiful man that has made me so proud. You were my rock. You were always there when I needed you.”

Partner Ella Heywood said: “You gave me the most incredible gift, which is our daughter Isla-Grace, and what a daddy’s girl she is. Our memories will be in my heart for ever.”

Younger sister Laura Phillips described her brother as “her knight in shining armour”, and told how he always put others’ needs before his own.

As a tribute from his toddler daughter, Ella shared a poem from Isla-Grace’s last Father’s Day card to Lenny:

I’ve always been a lucky girl to have you and mummy,

I love all our conversations even in mummy’s tummy!

You’re always been the funny one, you always make me giggle,

When you run after me and dance, I love you more than IgglePiggle.

Daddy I love your voice, especially when you sing,

“You’ll be in my heart”, will always be our thing.

I could never ask for more, I really do have the bestest daddy,

I’m sorry for when I’m naughty or having a big paddy.

You’re my bestest friend, I know you’ve always got my back,

I could never be without you, I love you to the ‘moon and me’ and back!

The family have set up a fundraiser page to create a trust for Isla-Grace. To contribute click here. Donations can also be made at the New Inn Hotel in Clifford Chambers.

For full family tributes to Lenny see tomorrow’s Herald.