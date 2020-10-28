BREAKING: Troughton and Warwickshire part ways

CRICKET

FORMER Stratford Cricket Club captain Jim Troughton has parted ways with Warwickshire CCC.

Following a review of the 2020 season, Troughton – who started his career with the Panthers – has decided its time to leave his role as men’s first team coach at the Bears.

“It is with great sadness that I will be leaving the club I’ve loved since the age of 11,” he said.

“When taking the role of first team coach in 2017, I was under no illusion that transitioning an extremely experienced and successful squad of players, putting faith in our development system as well as competing in all forms of cricket was going to be a challenging but ultimately rewarding task.

“T20 runners up in 2017 followed by immediate promotion back to Division One in 2018 showed encouraging signs and I was confident of the progress we were making. The last two seasons have been extremely frustrating.

“An injury-hit 2019 and a Covid-hit 2020 have most definitely affected the consistency on the park and our ability to move forward with results.

“Creating two England players and two England pathway players, as well as seeing the emergence of a promising number of Academy graduates shows we now have a young and exciting squad taking shape and I have no doubt they will, in time, produce a consistent level of success in the years to come.

“I’m just sad I’m no longer part of that vision moving forward.

“I cannot thank the players and my management team enough for their efforts and support over the last four years.

“They are a credit to the badge, and I hope they continue the important work of driving forwards performance and development and build on the important culture of this fantastic club.

“I’d also like to thank the members for their support over my 20 years affiliated with Warwickshire CCC. You will always have a place in my heart.”

As a result of his decision, winter training will be managed by Paul Farbrace, director of cricket and the existing men’s coaching team – Graeme Welch (bowling), Tony Frost (batting) and Ian Westwood (Second Team).

Warwickshire say recruitment for a replacement men’s first team coach will begin shortly.

Bears chief executive Stuart Cain said: “Jim has been an excellent servant to the club as a trophy-winning coach and player who captained the Bears to the County Championship in 2012.

“He will be missed by all at the club, but we wish him well and hope that his achievements will be remembered by all who have played and worked alongside him as well as those who have watched him over the years.

“He will always be part of the family and welcome at Edgbaston any time.”