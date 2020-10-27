Stratford’s fleet of electric hire boats to be rolled out from next year

A new fleet of electric powered motorboats will begin being rolled out on the River Avon next year.

This week a prototype of the new electric boat was tried out by the Licensing Team at Stratford District Council and boat hire company Avon Boating will begin operating them in 2021.

Last year the Herald reported that initial trials of an electric boat had been undertaken by Avon Boating, whose owner Nick Birch outlined his vision to convert his entire fleet to electric by 2024.

Speaking this week Mr Birch said: “The new electric powered boats are much quieter and very stable, so they are great from a noise and public safety perspective.

“Gradually changing our fleet to a more environmentally friendly electric version, instead of the existing petrol motors is going to be a huge benefit to the flora and fauna of the area.”

Cllr Anne Parry, portfolio holder for regulatory services said: “People love to come to Stratford-upon-Avon and enjoy our green spaces and enjoy a trip on the river. Nick and the team have shown great initiative by moving to a more environmentally friendly fleet.

“It’s great to see our Licensing team working with Avon Boating and encouraging this business in making greener choices for their future. This is another small step towards the larger picture of addressing climate change in our area.”

The larger traditional wooden cruiser boats used by Avon Boating have already been operating under electricity for around 20 years.