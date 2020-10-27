Warwickshire faces fight to avoid move to Tier 2

A STARK warning has been issued by Warwickshire County Council’s director of public health for people to act now to stop further restrictions being put in place.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Tuesday, Dr Shade Agboola spoke out as the 7-day average rate, using data from 23rd October across Warwickshire, saw highs of 199.6 per 100,000 in Warwick District, 122.2 in Stratford District, 165.5 in Nuneaton and Bedworth, 222.2 in north Warwickshire and 133.1 in Rugby, which the county says increases the chances it will be escalated to Tier 2 to join neighbouring authorities.

With the introduction of the national three tier system, several areas across the West Midlands, including Birmingham and Coventry, have been placed in Tier 2 – with a Local Covid Alert Level of High.

This means that in those areas:

– People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place.

– People must not meet in a group of more than 6 outside, including in a garden or other space.

– People should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible. If they need to travel, they should walk or cycle where possible, or to plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport.

Dr Agboola said: “We know that the pandemic has pretty much taken over 2020 and many people have had enough and are now questioning the value of wearing face coverings, maintaining social distance and washing their hands regularly, but we’re now at a tipping point similar to March, which is something we simply can’t ignore if we don’t want Warwickshire to move into Tier 2.

“Our main priority now is to stop the rise in cases, hospital admissions and ultimately deaths from Covid-19.

“With the flu season upon us, this is going to be a real challenge as it adds increased pressure on local health services and the NHS.

“So I am urging all residents regardless of your age, to follow the guidance and to take the rise in cases more seriously to protect all those we care about within our own families, our local communities and our NHS colleagues, who have been working relentlessly throughout the pandemic to keep us safe.

“Only by acting now and working together can we make a difference and stop Warwickshire moving into Tier 2.”

People living in a Tier 2 authority area must still follow Tier 2 guidelines when visiting an area in Tier 1. If you are living in Tier 1 and travel to a different part of the country, you must follow the guidelines set for that area.